9/11 remembrance: How Pennsauken community paying tribute 22 years since terror attacks

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monday marks 22 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, a day that changed the United States forever. Communities across the nation will hold remembrance events on Monday for the thousands of lives lost.

It's hard to believe that 9/11 was just 22 years ago, and it was also on this day most Americans remember exactly where they were and what they were doing at the time of the attacks.

As you come down Route 130 in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the 9/11 memorial shines with the bright letters: "We shall never forget."

Every year, residents and first responders cover the township's 9/11 memorial with American flags honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks. The flags will remain up for 24 hours as part of the community's observance of 9/11.

On this day, first responders who put their lives on the line to help out in the face of dangerous attacks and who serve their communities every day are honored.

"Our first responders are so special," Pennsauken Mayor Vincent Martinez said. "They go out every day to save lives on the daily. They put themselves at risk. For something like this to be shown here in Pennsauken, you know, first responders are the backbone of this country."

The monument was first dedicated on Sept. 11, 2003. Then on the remembrance of the 10th anniversary, a steel beam from the World Trade Center North Tower was dedicated as a permanent fixture.

The American flags surrounding the memorial will remain up until 11:40 p.m.