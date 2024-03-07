Watch CBS News
2 men arrested after bystander shot at SEPTA train station at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men have been arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a SEPTA station at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in February.

Trevon Gordon, 21, and Marquan Best, 23, both of Philadelphia, face charges of aggravated assault, robbery and other related charges.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police said there was a robbery on the train involving a victim and three other men. They said the victim was armed and fired at the suspects, and a 22-year-old bystander was hit.

The victim who fired the gun was not charged.

