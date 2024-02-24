1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after shooting on SEPTA's Broad Street Line: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is in custody and a 19-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting on SEPTA's Broad Street Line Saturday night, Philadelphia police said.
Police said a 22-year-old is in custody after a fight on the Broad Street Line led to shots being fired.
Officials from SEPTA said the 19-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center with an injury to his back after being shot on a northbound train at the Hunting Park Station before 9 p.m. They said there was a fight before the shooting and police are viewing video.
The 19-year-old's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.
