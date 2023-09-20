SEPTA to hold 2nd meeting to seek public opinion on "bus revolution"

SEPTA to allow riders to weigh in on coming changes

SEPTA to allow riders to weigh in on coming changes

SEPTA to allow riders to weigh in on coming changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is holding a public hearing Wednesday night on the "Bus Revolution," the transit authority's first-ever redesign of the entire bus network.

The changes will affect bus routes in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Wednesday night's meeting will be the second of 10 public meetings to get feedback on the changes from riders.

"After several years of reviewing data and working closely with the communities we serve to address their comments and concerns, SEPTA is very excited to present our Bus Revolution plans and take another important step toward implementation," SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards said in a news release. "The plan prioritizes the rider experience by improving access to a more reliable and more convenient bus network."

SEPTA claims the new network will increase the number of frequent routes by 30% and will increase the number of riders within a 10-minute walk to a frequent route by 64%.

The hearing will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center at 6 p.m.