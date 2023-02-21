Watch CBS News
Local News

Operator unavailability leads to nearly 2 dozen SEPTA delays

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA experiencing delays on bus, Market-Frankford Line routes
SEPTA experiencing delays on bus, Market-Frankford Line routes 00:48

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Close to two dozen SEPTA routes were delayed Tuesday morning because of "operator unavailability," the transportation authority said. It appears to be impacting mostly bus routes.

At least 21 bus routes were impacted by the operator shortage.

Meanwhile, the Market-Frankford Line is operating on 10-minute delays due to track problems.

SEPTA says trains will be boarding on the westbound platform at Church Station and Arrott Transportation Center.

SEPTA crews are working on fixing the equipment problem on the El.

The transit authority has real-time system status information listed on its website as well as updates on Twitter.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.