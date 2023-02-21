Operator unavailability leads to nearly 2 dozen SEPTA delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Close to two dozen SEPTA routes were delayed Tuesday morning because of "operator unavailability," the transportation authority said. It appears to be impacting mostly bus routes.

At least 21 bus routes were impacted by the operator shortage.

Meanwhile, the Market-Frankford Line is operating on 10-minute delays due to track problems.

SEPTA says trains will be boarding on the westbound platform at Church Station and Arrott Transportation Center.

MFL: Passengers all trains will board on the westbound platforms at Church Station and Arrott Transportation Center due to equipment issues. Delays are expected. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 21, 2023

SEPTA crews are working on fixing the equipment problem on the El.

The transit authority has real-time system status information listed on its website as well as updates on Twitter.