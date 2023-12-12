At the SEPTA Store, merch and memorabilia stock the shelves

Check out these unique items at the SEPTA Store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kelly Green Eagles gear? Check.

Rocky shirt? Got it.

SEPTA merch? Yup, you can have that too.

The SEPTA Store, which sells transportation authority branded clothing, collectibles and accessories both online and at its brick-and-mortar location in Center City, became a viral sensation earlier last month after a social media post showed a Tokyo restaurant using Norristown High Speed Line pint glasses.

The internet became clued in to SEPTA's store, and now items on their website are selling out as the holiday rush rolls on.

Looking for that last-minute holiday gift for the commuter in your life? Check out the SEPTA Store's holiday gift guide, featuring a SEPTA Ugly Holiday Sweater (available for pre-order), kids puzzle and Columbia fleece.

SEPTA store merchandise SEPTA Store

Many of the items feature the classic SEPTA logo or are printed with the regional rail map. The "jawn" hoodie is sold out, but the T-shirt is still available for $22.95. In fact, nearly a dozen sweatshirt designs are sold out online, as are the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line logo hats, blue SEPTA sweatpants and several books about the history of the transit system.

And if the train enthusiast in your life is more than just a commuter, SEPTA sells a variety of model trains, trolleys and buses.

The store is located at 1234 Market Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. It'll also be open for holiday hours on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.