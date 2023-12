Man shot by SEPTA police officer in Philadelphia after triple stabbing dies A man who was shot by a SEPTA police officer outside City Hall after he allegedly stabbed three people at a Philadelphia subway platform on Nov. 27 died from his injuries, a SEPTA spokesperson confirmed. A female unarmed SEPTA security guard was stabbed in the neck, along with two other subway passengers. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/septa-shooting-crime-philadelphia-stabbing-walnut-locust/