SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is getting up to 240 new railcars. Here's what they look like.

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is getting a much-needed upgrade to its aging fleet of railcars. On Thursday, SEPTA agreed to a contract with Hitachi Rail STS USA, Inc. to purchase up to 240 new railcars.

Riders of the "El" will have to wait some time to ride the cars, though.

The new railcars are scheduled to be delivered in 2029, and the full fleet will be in Philly by the end of 2031, according to SEPTA. The contract says SEPTA will get 200 railcars with the option to order up to 40 more. The contract for the base order is $724.3 million.

"The Market-Frankford Line is SEPTA's workhorse – moving tens of thousands of people every day to work, school, medical appointments and many other destinations," SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. said in a news release. "This is a critically needed upgrade to our fleet, and the SEPTA Board will work closely with staff to ensure that this procurement proceeds on-schedule and on-budget."

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration announced SEPTA will receive $317 million toward the purchase of the new railcars. It was the largest competitive federal grant the authority ever won, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA says the investment was part of the second Rail Vehicle Replacement Program Package funded by President Biden's infrastructure law. The law has now invested about $1.3 billion to replace rail vehicles nationwide, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA says the new fleet of railcars will be significantly improved compared to the current ones. They say the railcars will enhance the customer experience and be accessible for people with mobility devices, strollers and bicycles.

They will also have these features:

Automatic door operation

Digital wayfinding displays with real-time data

Regenerative breaking to conserve energy

Open gangways with increased passenger flow and visibility for law enforcement

Greater passenger capacity

Enhanced passenger communication system

Longitudinal seating

Handholds for standees

Hitachi Rail has its North American headquarters in Pittsburgh, and the railcars will be assembled in Hagerstown, Maryland.

"It is a great honor to be awarded the contract to deliver our modern, innovative railcars for SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line [L]," Luca D'Aquila, COO and Head of Vehicles of Hitachi Rail, said in a news release. "The new fleet will offer a modern look as well as huge benefits for passengers – providing more capacity, greater reliability, and improved customer experience. The trains will feature the latest passenger information systems and open gangways for ease of use by passengers. The fleet will be delivered from our new state-of-the-art railcar factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, confirming Hitachi Rail's commitment as a local player in the U.S. market and creating new economic opportunities in Philadelphia and across the Northeast."