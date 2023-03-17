SEPTA pauses plan to expand rail service to King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Riders who were hoping to catch a train to King of Prussia are out of luck.

SEPTA on Friday afternoon said it is pausing its plans for a high-speed rail service to King of Prussia.

The transportation authority cited rising costs and inflation for the pause.

According to SEPTA, a lack of flexibility in SEPTA's capital budget is the biggest roadblock to building a King of Prussia rail.

SEPTA claims the Federal Transit Administration brought up concerns about whether SEPTA could fund the project.

"SEPTA's capital budget has been underfunded for decades. This has left the Authority with significantly fewer resources than peer agencies to pursue system expansion while also addressing critical infrastructure needs," Leslie Richards, SEPTA's general manager and CEO, said in a statement. "With the funding we have currently, SEPTA must prioritize essential infrastructure work and safety and security improvements to maximize the reliability and effectiveness of our aging system."

A contract approved in February for the rail was not executed, SEPTA said.

SEPTA said it's "disappointed" by the pause.