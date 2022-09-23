SEPTA moves step closer to expanding high speed rail service to King of Prussia

SEPTA moves closer to expanding high-speed-rail service to King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA has moved a step closer to expanding its high-speed rail service to King of Prussia. The transit agency wants to extend the Norristown High Speed Line into King of Prussia with five new stops.

SEPTA's board approved a plan to start acquiring 70 properties for the project on Thursday.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 if SEPTA can secure full funding.

The project is expected to cost around $2 billion.