Watch CBS News
Local News

SEPTA moves step closer to expanding high speed rail service to King of Prussia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA moves closer to expanding high-speed-rail service to King of Prussia
SEPTA moves closer to expanding high-speed-rail service to King of Prussia 00:26

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- SEPTA has moved a step closer to expanding its high-speed rail service to King of Prussia. The transit agency wants to extend the Norristown High Speed Line into King of Prussia with five new stops.

SEPTA's board approved a plan to start acquiring 70 properties for the project on Thursday.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 if SEPTA can secure full funding.

The project is expected to cost around $2 billion.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.