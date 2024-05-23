Watch CBS News
2 stabbed, another injured during fight on SEPTA bus near King of Prussia Mall

By Tom Ignudo

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people were injured, including two with stab wounds, during a fight involving juveniles on a SEPTA bus near the King of Prussia Mall on Thursday night, SEPTA said. 

The incident happened at roughly 8 p.m. on a Route 99 bus on Mall Boulevard in King of Prussia. 

SEPTA said the three people who were injured are being treated for minor injuries. There weren't any injuries to other passengers on the bus, SEPTA said. 

It's unclear how the fight started, according to SEPTA. 

SEPTA said it's reviewing video and working with Upper Merion Police on the investigation. 

