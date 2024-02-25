Man in custody after beating someone with a hatchet in a SEPTA subway concourse: SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man was taken into custody after he assaulted someone with a hatchet in a SEPTA concourse Sunday morning, officials said.

Just after 1:15 a.m., SEPTA police reported to the area of 8th and Market streets, where they spoke with a man who said he had been assaulted in the concourse near the Broad-Ridge Spur of the subway.

The victim, whom SEPTA officials did not identify, said another man hit him in the head with a hatchet six times and then proceeded to kick him in the face four times.

SEPTA police later located a man on the street matching the description given by the victim.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Kenneth Rogers. Officials said at the time of Rogers' arrest, he did not have the hatchet on him.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for lacerations on the back of his head and bruises on his face.

SEPTA Police said Philadelphia police have an active warrant out for Rogers regarding attempted murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing.