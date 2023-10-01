SEPTA hosting Eagles pep rally, offering free rides from NRG station on Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA will be hosting an Eagles pep rally at the NRG station in South Philadelphia on Sunday. The transit service is also teaming up with Unibet to offer free rides on the Broad Street Line from the sports.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. leading up to kickoff at 1 p.m. There will be games and giveaways.

The rides will be free starting at halftime until two hours after the game ends.