SEPTA says prepare for delays Monday due to funeral services for slain bus driver

SEPTA says expect delays due to funeral for slain bus driver

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friends, family, and members of the SEPTA community are remembering Bernard Gribbin, a bus operator who was shot and killed while on the job in Philadelphia.

Gribbin, who worked for the transit authority for more than a decade, was killed while driving his route in Germantown on Oct. 26.

The transport workers union says a wake is being held Sunday night and Monday and Gribbin's funeral service will be on Tuesday.

SEPTA is asking passengers to be prepared for delays on several bus routes as Gribbin's coworkers attend the services.

SEPTA says these particular bus routes could be impacted: H; XH; L; 2; 4; 16; 18; 22; 23; 26; 32; 35; 39; 47; 53; 55; 56; 57; 61; 62; 77; 80; 89; and BSO.

Since the shooting, 21-year-old Zhontay Capers was charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the killing.