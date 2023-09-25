SEPTA Bus Revolution to hold last 3 public hearings Sept. 26 - 28

SEPTA to hold 2nd public hearing on its "Bus Revolution"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is holding its last three public hearings Tuesday through Thursday night on the "Bus Revolution," the transit authority's first-ever redesign of the entire bus network.

The changes will affect bus routes in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The next hearing is Tuesday night, which will be the eighth of 10 public meetings to get feedback on the changes from riders.

"After several years of reviewing data and working closely with the communities we serve to address their comments and concerns, SEPTA is very excited to present our Bus Revolution plans and take another important step toward implementation," SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards said in a news release. "The plan prioritizes the rider experience by improving access to a more reliable and more convenient bus network."

SEPTA said the new network will increase the number of frequent routes by 30% and will increase the number of riders within a 10-minute walk to a frequent route by 64%.

The Tuesday, Sept. 26 hearing will be held at Chester City Hall, 1 E. 4th Street, Chester, Pa. 19103 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday night's hearing will be back in Philadelphia at 1234 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The final SEPTA hearing will be in Delaware County at the Upper Darby Township Building on 100 Garret Road, Upper Darby, Pa. 19082 from 6 to 8 p.m.