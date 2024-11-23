Man shot in the foot on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, police say

A man is recovering after he was shot in the left foot following an argument aboard a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia Friday night, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after the 24-year-old victim and an adult man, appearing to be in his 50s, got into an argument near the West Dauphin Street and North Bancroft Street intersection just after 10:45 p.m.

According to police, the 24-year-old didn't pay the bus fare when he got on board and was acting erratically instigating arguments and making threats to passengers. Police said the man started to argue with the bus driver and shined his phone flashlight in the driver's face, leading the driver to pull over and call the police.

But before authorities got to the scene, police said the passenger started arguing with another man on the parked bus. Investigators said the argument became physical and the other passenger shot the 24-year-old and then ran before police arrived.

In an update on Saturday, police said the 24-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital by emergency medical services where he is said to be stable.

Police are looking to speak with the suspected shooter. Investigators described him as carrying a heavy build with a grey beard and wearing a black jacket, knit cap and black pants at the time of the shooting.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. The entire incident was caught on SEPTA surveillance cameras inside the bus, police said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).