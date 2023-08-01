Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. Bob Menendez touts new bill that would target opioid traffickers in fight against fentanyl

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Fentanyl Act targets opioid traffickers
New Fentanyl Act targets opioid traffickers 00:43

NEW YORK -- The Senate passed legislation targeting opioid traffickers in the fight against fentanyl.

The bill also allows the Treasury Department to take special measures to combat fentanyl-related money laundering.

Menendez, N.J. mothers announce passage of Fentanyl Act 21:57

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez talked about the bill's urgency Tuesday in Passaic County, joined by mothers who lost sons to fentanyl.  

"Every day we wait is a day that our justice system is ill equipped to tackle this deadly epidemic," Menendez said. 

"Remember, today's drug dealers have found our vulnerable children, and they are killing them," said Patrice Lenowitz, who lost her son to fentanyl. 

According to the New Jersey attorney general's office, fentanyl was involved in nearly 75% of drug overdoses in the state in 2019.

The House is expected to vote on the bill next.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.