PA Sen. John Fetterman calls on Senate to expel NJ Sen. Bob Menendez

Digital Brief: Oct. 12, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman called on the Senate Thursday to expel Sen. Bob Menendez after being hit with new charges of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt.

A statement from the Office of Fetterman states:

"Senator Menendez should not be a U.S Senator. He should have been gone long ago. It is time for every one of my colleagues in the Senate to join me in expelling Senator Menendez. "We cannot have an alleged foreign agent in the United States Senate. "This is not a close call."

Fetterman has recently been in the spotlight for joining the UAW picket lines in Macungie and Langhorne.

Other lawmakers have called for Menendez to resign. Menendez has pled not guilty to bribery-related charges.