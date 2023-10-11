Sen. John Fetterman walks UAW picket line in Macungie, Pa.

MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- The strike continued for a second day outside of Mack Trucks in Macungie featuring a special guest. Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman stuck to his word and walked the picket line with workers from the United Auto Workers Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Senator shared an update from the picket line on his X account.

I was proud to walk the picket line with striking @UAWRegion9 workers from MACK Trucks in Macungie today.



This is my third @UAW picket line in the past few weeks. As long as these workers walk the picket line, I will have their backs. pic.twitter.com/m6X2TWbfkI — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 10, 2023

Members of the United Auto Workers Union in Macungie joined nearly 4,000 fellow members in walking out of Mack Truck facilities across the United States back on Monday morning.

In a statement, company president Stephen Roy said:

"We clearly demonstrated our commitment to good faith bargaining by arriving at a tentative agreement that was endorsed by both the international UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council."

However, Daniel Vicente, regional director of UAW District 9 said the union members get the final say.

"Whether or not to ratify a tentative agreement is not anybody in the UAW leadership's choice. It's the membership of this union," Vicente said.

The company said they agreed to a 10% increase for all employees in the first year of the contract and a 20% raise over the next five years. Vicente said, that in this inflated economy, that would still leave many workers struggling.