Security video shows septuple shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Security video shows the moments three gunmen get out of a gray Hyundai Elantra and open fire on a street corner in Strawberry Mansion. Several people can be seen running for their lives as the gunmen relentlessly keep shooting.

"And then, all of a sudden, I hear 'bang, bang, bang,' several rounds in different directions," Janet Hou said.

Hou heard the shooting, which injured seven people in just nine seconds.

"I don't understand why we have to live in this situation where we have to watch our back every single day," she said.

A closer look at the video shows blurred images of a woman pushing a stroller with another child next to her in the upper right corner of the screen.

Police say that the 31-year-old woman was shot twice in her thigh and a 2-year-old was also hit but she had no idea her daughter was wounded until changing her diaper. All are innocent victims in the rampage.

Police also confirm among the five others caught in the crossfire, two were teenage brothers.

All are expected to survive.

"My daughter was scared to go to school today," a mother said.

She heard the gunshots and has a daughter in first grade at Blaine Elementary School - that's about a block away from the chaotic scene.

"She's terrified and upset but she says we can't stop the violence we gotta deal with it because it's our neighborhood," the mother said.

Data shows 217 children were shot in the city last year. Most survived but it's the highest number of kids struck by gunfire in the last several years.

Already 26 children have been shot this year.

"It's wrong, it's wrong, gotta do something," the mother said.

Police are looking for three men who were seen driving a 2011-2016 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag.

At this time, no arrests have been made.