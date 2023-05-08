Second and fourth grade sisters killed in Allen mall shooting, mother remains hospitalized

Allen mall mass shooting: Another victim ID'd, community in mourning Allen mall mass shooting: Another victim ID'd, community in mourning 06:31

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas) - Two children, fourth grader Daniela Mendoza and her sister, second grader Sofia were killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, Wylie ISD confirmed.

Their mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition.

Both sisters took cheerleading classes at Wylie Elite. The gym shared their sorrow on Facebook, posting:

The Allen Outlet tragedy has hit our gym in a personal way. Two of the victims who were sisters, and who lost their lives this past weekend, not only took classes at Wylie Elite, but are nieces to one of our team families. Our hearts are broken for these families. They have shared that one of their favorite colors was yellow. To honor these young ladies, WE want everyone to wear yellow this week. Also please be praying for all of the families affected.

Daniela and Sofia's principal, Krista Wilson, described them as "rays of sunshine."

The district sent a letter to parents and students detailing the "heartbreaking situation" impacting one of its elementary campuses.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

A crisis team is on-hand at Cheri Cox Elementary School where both Daniela and Sofia attended. However the school said it isn't announcing the girls' deaths to students, leaving that conversation to parents.

Daniela and Sofia weren't the youngest victims of the shooting. Three-year-old James Cho, his mother Cindy and father Kyu were also killed. James' six-year-old brother survived the shooting, according to officials.

Here are a couple resources for parents:

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. Eight victims were killed and seven remain hospitalized. Their ages range from 5 to 61 years old.

Medical City Healthcare said it continues to treat six patients at three hospitals from the shooting. Three are in critical condition, two patients are in fair condition and one patient is in good condition.

The FBI is now assisting the Allen Police Department in this investigation and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.