Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who starred in "Harry Potter" film series, dies at 72

cast from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban{clockwise} Robbie Coltrane, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Chris Columbus, Producer, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Jim Spellman

Well established Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known by Americans for his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has died at age 72, his agency confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Coltrane also appeared in several marquee movies such as the James Bond movie "Goldeneye," "Van Helsing," and "Ocean's Twelve," in addition to starring in the "Harry Potter" movies as Hagrid.

He quickly became well known in British television thanks to his role in the television show "Cracker." His character in that series was known as Dr. Edward "Fitz" Fitzgerald.

His role as Dr. Fitz earned him three straight British Academy of Film and Television Arts best actor awards(1994-96).

Coltrane reportedly died in his native Scotland.