Scottie Scheffler reportedly detained by police at PGA Championship for not following orders during traffic jam that followed a traffic fatality

Scottie Scheffler wins 2nd Masters in 3 years

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was detained by police Friday morning for not following police instructions during a traffic jam that followed a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian, ESPN reported.

ESPN had footage of Scheffler handcuffed and walking toward a police car in the morning darkness, with traffic shut down for about a mile in both directions.

Louisville police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the road when struck by a bus in a lane dedicated to vehicles entering the club. Police said the man died at the scene, CBS affiliate WLKY reported.

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, Scheffler, who has a morning tee time, drove past a police officer and the officer went after his car. Darlington said the incident was a "misunderstanding with traffic flow," and a police officer had screamed at Scheffler to get out of his car and Scheffler was shoved against the vehicle and placed in handcuffs before being put in the back of a police car.

Darlington said at one point Scheffler asked if the reporter could help, but Darlington said an officer told him to back away.

"You need to get out of the way," the officer said, according to Darlington. "There's nothing you can do. Scottie Scheffler is going to jail."

The second round of the PGA Championship already was delayed by at least an hour because of rain. One Louisville police officer said the traffic was due to a pedestrian fatality just outside the main entrance to the club.

Last month, Scheffler won his second Masters Tournament victory in three years, finishing 11 under and four strokes up on his closest competitors.