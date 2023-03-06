Watch CBS News
Schwarzenegger receiving honorary degree from Stockton University

Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit, receive honorary degree from Stockton University
Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit, receive honorary degree from Stockton University 00:21

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is visiting New Jersey on Monday to receive a special honor.

The former California governor will receive an honorary doctoral degree in public service from Stockton University in Galloway Township. 

Schwarzenegger will also speak to students, faculty, and staff about his efforts to fight anti-Semitism.

