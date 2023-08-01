How the School District of Philadelphia is kicking off back-to-school season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer break is coming to an end and families are gearing up for the new school year.

For soon-to-be 4th grader, Amaris Vargas, Monday's assignment was all about preparing for the new school year.

Hundreds of families, like Vargas and her mom Maribel Lerma came out to Martin Luther King High School in Germantown to load up on free school supplies.

"We went around and got some stuff for school," Vargas said.

City and district officials welcomed students and their parents to the event put on by the School District of Philadelphia.

"This back-to-school celebration and bus tour allows us to engage with our families right where they are," Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said.

For Lerma, the event is a huge help at the moment.

"A friend of mine told me about this event and I thought it would be good to take the opportunity to come since I'm laid off right now. Times are a little hard so events like this help us," Lerma said. "It was actually a good thing too because I got to spend more time with her."

From free eye exams to information about resources within the community, Lerma says she's thankful for the assistance.

"Families like us take advantage of this stuff. It's really good for us," Lerma said.

After picking out her pink backpack, Vargas was ready to fill it up with one last item, a free book so she can work on reaching her new reading goal for this school year.

"I want to read a chapter book, but I don't know how to read it yet," Vargas shared.

And while Vargas stays busy in class her mom says she'll be missing her all along the way.

"I'm going to miss her. She's my best friend," Lerma said. "We're always together."

This is just the beginning for the school district's bus tour. Their next stop will be on Wednesday at J. Finnegan Playground from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.