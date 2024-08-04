Scattered showers in Philadelphia area Sunday, unsettled week ahead with multiple chances for storms

Showers could pop up across Philadelphia area Sunday, tracking stormy, unsettled week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday brings another warm and humid day to the area with mixed skies. Any sunshine should help bubble-up a few scattered showers and storms, but severe weather is not going to be as widespread as Saturday.

High temperatures Sunday will be close to 87 degrees, though it could feel slightly cooler than that in some spots due to cloud cover.

We could see some breaks of sun between 10 a.m. and noon, but showers and storms will be more widespread by 2 p.m.

Radar for Sunday afternoon CBS Philadelphia

Monday will be the driest day with sun and highs back in the 90s.

The remainder of next week will be unsettled with a chance of showers and storms each day and much cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Forecast for Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore and Poconos CBS Philadelphia

Tracking Tropical Storm Debby

Elsewhere all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico where Tropical Storm "Debby" formed late Saturday afternoon. Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Florida's west coast and panhandle with winds of 39-75 mph expected. Also, a storm surge of 2-5' leading to widespread flooding and rainfall of 6-10."

Tropical Storm Debby track CBS Philadelphia

The storm will move over the extremely warm Gulf waters and intensify as it moves north from Cuba toward the Big Bend region of Florida. The track may continue to shift and all areas of Florida are preparing for the storm.

By Monday the storm is expected to exit over the Atlantic where it will slowly move up the east coast creating flooding concerns.

Tropical Storm Debby models CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 87, clouds and showers

Monday: High of 93, low of 72, sunny and hot

Tuesday: High of 88, low of 76, thunderstorms likely

Wednesday: High of 76, low of 69, some sun and a storm possible

Thursday: High of 79, low of 68, chance for storms

Friday: High of 82, lo of 71, chance for storms

Saturday: High of 78, low of 72, chance for storms