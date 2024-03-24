Watch CBS News
How much rain did we get on Saturday? Totals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

By Alexandra Simon, Bill Kelly

CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Sunny but breezy and cool Sunday, next chance for rain on Wednesday
NEXT Weather: Sunny but breezy and cool Sunday, next chance for rain on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A record-breaking amount of rain fell in Philadelphia on Saturday, and across the Delaware Valley, communities were inundated with downpours and gusty winds.

Even with a week left in the month, this March is the wettest Philadelphia has seen since 2010, and the sixth wettest on record. The rainiest March was back in 1912, when the city got 9.10 inches.

Since January 1st, the city's recorded 14.14 inches of rain, making it the wettest to date since 1979 (17.56 inches).

March rainfall records
How much rain fell in Philadelphia on Saturday?

Philadelphia set a single-day rainfall record Saturday with 3.09 inches. Even more rain came down in Bala Cynwyd and Bensalem, which each got 3.36 and 3.9 inches of rain, respectively.

So far this month, the city's had 6.74 inches of rain, a solid 3.8 inches above normal.

March 24 rain totals around the region
How much rain did Pennsylvania get?

  • Bensalem: 3.9 inches
  • Downingtown: 1.89 inches
  • Doylestown: 2.76 inches
  • Kennett Square: 2.5 inches
  • King of Prussia: 2.94 inches
  • Media: 2.99 inches
  • New Hanover: 2.08 inches
  • Wayne: 3.29 inches
  • Wyndmoor: 3.42 inches

How much rain did New Jersey get?

  • Atlantic City: 2.69 inches
  • Bridgeton: 3.46 inches
  • Lumberton: 3.64 inches
  • May's Landing: 3.08 inches
  • Mount Holly: 3.5 inches
  • Turnersville: 4.92
  • Voorhees: 4.58 inches

How much rain did Delaware get?

  • Claymont: 3.31 inches
  • Dover: 3.06 inches
  • Newark: 2.95 inches
  • Wilmington: 2.81 inches
March rainfall map
Alexandra Simon

First published on March 24, 2024 / 11:33 AM EDT

