Philadelphia weather: Lots of sun but breezy and cool Sunday, more rain on Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Sunny but breezy and cool Sunday, next chance for rain on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After an absolute soaker of a Saturday, Sunday will be the better day of the weekend to get outside.

But if you do head out, be sure to layer up -- temperatures will only get close to 30 degrees by 7 a.m., and highs will be around 46. Normal high temperatures for this time of the year are about 10 degrees warmer!

While it won't be nearly as windy as it was on Saturday, it'll still be a breezy day with winds between 10-20 mph, so expect it to feel a bit cooler.

Conditions stay dry Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which we need after getting more than three inches of rain in Philadelphia on Saturday, before our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday morning.

Next chance for rain

Wednesday arrives with clouds and showers early in the morning, but according to Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly, this system doesn't appear to be a major weather maker.

We'll be tracking showers up and down the 95 corridor throughout the day and into the evening, but total rainfall is forecast to be somewhere between 0.10 and 0.3 inches.

March has already had 6.74 inches of rain, about 3.8 inches above normal and the wettest March since 2010.

And since the first of the year, Philadelphia has recorded 14.14 inches of precipitation, a whopping 5.32 inches above normal. That also makes it the wettest to date since 1979 and the fourth wettest ever recorded for the time period.

Rain totals forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Phillies Opening Day forecast

Philadelphia Phillies baseball returns to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday! First pitch is set for 4:25 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves. High temperatures will be around 54 degrees Thursday with winds from the northeast at 10-20 mph.

As of Sunday, we're tracking the chance for showers on Opening Day.

Opening Day forecast CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, March 24, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 49, cool and breezy

Monday: High of 55, low of 32, dry, still breezy

Tuesday: High of 55, low of 37, nice day

Wednesday: High of 56, low of 44, showers likely

Thursday: High of 55, low of 47, showers possible

Friday: High of 59, low of 41, seasonably mild

Saturday: High of 61, low of 41, warmer, a few showers