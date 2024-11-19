Saquon Barkley files paperwork to trademark his name

He's already a three-time NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and now Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is looking to expand his brand off the gridiron.

Barkley, 27, recently filed an application to trademark his name, documents show.

The papers on record with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show Barkley's SQRB, LLC would own the trademark if granted.

The trademark would be used for "business marketing and consulting services in the field of sports and entertainment" that could include talent management and advertising agency services, according to the application.

Barkley, a native of Coplay, Pennsylvania in the Lehigh Valley, got a little closer to home this offseason when he signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.

Since then, he's made some spectacular highlight reel plays, including a backwards hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender. And he's having a career year in terms of yards per game – 113 – and yards per rushing attempt (5.8).

He's also 175 yards shy of tying his best rushing yard season, with six regular season games left to play.

Barkley's contract situation drew plenty of attention in the NFL offseason. He spoke more about it in a recent interview with Nate Burleson, noting it was easier to focus on football than the business side of things.

The Giants had placed a franchise tag on Barkley in 2023 and worked out a one-year deal, but declined to put the tag on him for this season.

"The business side was harder for me, when I was dealing with the tag. You still have to come into work every day with a smile on your face, and it's exhausting. But when I was able to find a new home and know I was going there, it was like, I got the guaranteed money that I want, I got the contract that I want, my family's happy, I don't gotta worry about that. I can go back to playing ball."