Pa. man hid camera in woman's apartment, filmed her getting undressed: police

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges after police say he hid a camera in a woman's apartment that recorded videos of her getting changed - and also of him getting in her bed.

Ryan Selleny, 27, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, invasion of privacy and other charges, the Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation that led to his arrest began Sunday when a woman living in the Kingswood Apartments told police she found a USB wall charger that she did not recognize plugged into an outlet in her bedroom.

Detectives analyzed the device and found it was a hidden camera that had captured images and videos of the woman getting dressed and undressed - and of Selleny performing a lewd act while in the victim's bed.

Ryan Selleny, 27 is seen in a mugshot released by the Upper Merion Township Police Department. The King of Prussia man is accused of illicitly filming a neighbor in the Kingswood Apartments via a hidden camera that was found in her apartment. Upper Merion Township Police Department

Selleny also stole some personal items from the woman, according to the release.

Police served a warrant at Selleny's home on Thursday and are now warning the public that there could be more victims.

"Evidence collected at his apartment leads Detectives to believe that there are potentially several more victims of Selleny and this type of behavior may have been occurring for some time," Upper Merion police said in a news release.

Selleny was later arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He was sent back to MCCF on Friday after he was unable to post $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information should contact Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Upper Merion Township police website linked here.