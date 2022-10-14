Roxborough HS holds 1st football game since deadly shooting

Roxborough HS to hold first football game since shooting that left teenager dead, 4 others wounded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since the Sept. 27 shooting, Roxborough High School's football team is returning to action. The game was slated for 7 p.m. but was moved up to 3 p.m.

People CBS Philadelphia spoke with say the best thing for these kids is to be on the field.

This is the first game since the deadly shooting and people say it's the support the players need.

Friday football at Roxborough High School.

This game is the first since the group of teens were ambushed as they were leaving a football scrimmage over two weeks ago.

Nicolas Elizalde was shot and killed and four others were wounded.

"It's very important for these kids to keep playing," one woman said. "This is the safest place they can be, is on the field."

Spectators had to pass through security.

It's a measure that's taken every game, even before the shooting.

"I feel bad that they can't even have a game without some kind of unusual activity going on," another woman said.

People we spoke with say it was important for them to attend to show their support for the players.

"I see the field is kind of empty, but you know, we have to come here and support the kids so they can keep playing and achieving," another woman said.

People said they felt very safe coming to the game on Friday.