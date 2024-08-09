Watch CBS News
Sports

Rower Nick Mead set to be flagbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Nick Mead, U.S. rower from Chester County, Pa., will be flagbearer at closing ceremonies
Nick Mead, U.S. rower from Chester County, Pa., will be flagbearer at closing ceremonies 00:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia-area native will be one of the two flagbearers for the United States during the closing ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nick Mead, a rower from Strafford, Pennsylvania, will be a flagbearer along with swimming phenom Katie Ledecky.

A video posted by Team USA on Instagram showed Mead learning the good news. He remarks that he'll have to get a haircut prior to the ceremony.

In Paris, Mead, 29, helped the U.S. men's four team to its first gold medal since the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Mead rowed alongside Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan and the team led from the start of the event to the finish.

Mead is a 2017 graduate of Princeton University.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.