Rower Nick Mead set to be flagbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia-area native will be one of the two flagbearers for the United States during the closing ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nick Mead, a rower from Strafford, Pennsylvania, will be a flagbearer along with swimming phenom Katie Ledecky.
A video posted by Team USA on Instagram showed Mead learning the good news. He remarks that he'll have to get a haircut prior to the ceremony.
In Paris, Mead, 29, helped the U.S. men's four team to its first gold medal since the Rome Olympics in 1960.
Mead rowed alongside Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan and the team led from the start of the event to the finish.
Mead is a 2017 graduate of Princeton University.