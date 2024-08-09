Rower Nick Mead set to be flagbearer at 2024 Paris Olympics

Nick Mead, U.S. rower from Chester County, Pa., will be flagbearer at closing ceremonies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia-area native will be one of the two flagbearers for the United States during the closing ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nick Mead, a rower from Strafford, Pennsylvania, will be a flagbearer along with swimming phenom Katie Ledecky.

A video posted by Team USA on Instagram showed Mead learning the good news. He remarks that he'll have to get a haircut prior to the ceremony.

In Paris, Mead, 29, helped the U.S. men's four team to its first gold medal since the Rome Olympics in 1960.

Mead rowed alongside Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan and the team led from the start of the event to the finish.

14x Olympic medalist @katieledecky and Olympic gold medalist Nick Mead will lead Team USA as flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony!#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/fzpCdSIgoN — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Mead is a 2017 graduate of Princeton University.