Fatal accident on Route 55 today closes northbound lanes in Gloucester County, New Jersey

Accident on Route 55 closes northbound lanes in New Jersey

MANTUA TWP., N.J. (CBS) — A fatal accident on Route 55 today in Mantua Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey, has closed the freeway's northbound lanes, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

Officials say Route 55 North is closed between Exit 48 (Ellis Street, Glassboro) and Exit 53 (Woodbury-Glassboro Road).

The county emergency department estimates that the northbound lanes will be closed for four to six hours due to a New Jersey State Police investigation into a reported multi-vehicle accident.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is "heavily congested due to a contraflow setup from the northbound side," officials wrote on Facebook.

Officials say drivers should expect traffic delays along the Route 55 corridor from Glassboro to Deptford Township.

This is a developing story and will be updated.