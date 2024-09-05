Watch CBS News
Fatal accident on Route 55 today closes northbound lanes in Gloucester County, New Jersey

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

MANTUA TWP., N.J. (CBS) — A fatal accident on Route 55 today in Mantua Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey, has closed the freeway's northbound lanes, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

Officials say Route 55 North is closed between Exit 48 (Ellis Street, Glassboro) and Exit 53 (Woodbury-Glassboro Road).

The county emergency department estimates that the northbound lanes will be closed for four to six hours due to a New Jersey State Police investigation into a reported multi-vehicle accident.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is "heavily congested due to a contraflow setup from the northbound side," officials wrote on Facebook.

Officials say drivers should expect traffic delays along the Route 55 corridor from Glassboro to Deptford Township.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

