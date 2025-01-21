Route 30 blocked near Downingtown, Pennsylvania after truck carrying concrete barriers overturns in crash

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 30 bypass in Chester County

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 30 bypass in Chester County

The Route 30 bypass eastbound is blocked Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned and crashed down an embankment.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the damaged remains of the truck, which was hauling concrete barriers.

A truck carrying concrete barrier segments crashed on Route 30 near Downingtown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chester County Emergency Services said the crash is near milemarker 288.8, between the Route 322 exit and the Route 113 exit.

Route 30 bypass has been closed at the on and off ramps for Route 322, CCEMS said.

No injuries were reported in the crash. We've reached out to other agencies for updates.

It's not clear when the highway might reopen.