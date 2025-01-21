Watch CBS News
Local News

Route 30 blocked near Downingtown, Pennsylvania after truck carrying concrete barriers overturns in crash

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 30 bypass in Chester County
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Route 30 bypass in Chester County 00:21

The Route 30 bypass eastbound is blocked Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned and crashed down an embankment.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the damaged remains of the truck, which was hauling concrete barriers.

route-30-chester-county-crash-pennsylvania-today.jpg
A truck carrying concrete barrier segments crashed on Route 30 near Downingtown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chester County Emergency Services said the crash is near milemarker 288.8, between the Route 322 exit and the Route 113 exit.

Route 30 bypass has been closed at the on and off ramps for Route 322, CCEMS said.

No injuries were reported in the crash. We've reached out to other agencies for updates.

It's not clear when the highway might reopen.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.