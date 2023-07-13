Route 202 in King of Prussia reopens 2 days after sinkhole forced closure

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A portion of Route 202 (East DeKalb Pike) in King of Prussia has reopened in both directions just about 48 hours after a sinkhole was discovered, PennDOT said Wednesday.

The road reopened at 8:20 p.m.

The sinkhole, which was created due to a water main break, was located in the middle of the roadway between the Tires Plus and the Walgreens.

PennDOT said PA American Water repaired the main and filled the sinkhole with aggregate and stones, wrapped the fill in a geotextile fabric to stabilize the ground, and installed a sub base before paving the asphalt and painting lines on the highway.

Lanes on the road will be closed at a later date, PennDOT said, to replace the asphalt and concrete. PennDOT said the restrictions will happen during off-peak travel times.

The closure of Route 202 in both directions impacted businesses in the area and caused headaches for commuters.