East Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia closed due to large sinkhole

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Route 202 (East Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia will be closed Monday night into Tuesday after a water main break created a massive sinkhole, police said. Crews have been working all night to repair the break.

The sinkhole is located in the middle of the roadway between the Tires Plus and the Walgreens, according to police.

Chopper 3 was over the site of the sinkhole Monday night as a construction crew continued to dig up the section of Route 202.

Authorities said traffic will be detoured onto Saulin Boulevard and South Henderson Road. Other alternatives include Church Road, Valley Forge Road or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials believe the repairs will likely impact the water for some people in the area.

Originally, they estimated that it would take about six hours to fix the water main break but now say it should be completed some time Tuesday.

Police are asking travelers to avoid the area.