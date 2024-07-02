3 killed in crash on Route 1 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Fourth of July travel running smoother after messy Monday | Digital Brief

UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people were killed after a van was rear-ended by a truck and caught fire on the Route 1 Media Bypass in Delaware County on Tuesday.

The driver of a paratransit van rear-ended a truck hauling a dumpster. The van then caught fire, a spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

The three people killed were all in the van, the spokesperson added.

The driver of the striking vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was first reported just before 8 a.m.

Traffic heading southbound on Route 1 was blocked in the area, according to 511PA.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.