Roots Picnic 2023: Everything you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first weekend of June is here and the Roots Picnic is continuing the fun from Memorial Day Weekend. Usher was recently added as a co-headliner replacing Diddy.

The Philadelphia festival backed by Philly native band The Roots has Lauryn Hill as a co-headliner, a State Property reunion and a podcast stage. Ahead of the festival, there was the first annual Roots Picnic Con on Thursday at The Logan Hotel.

CBS News Philadelphia has everything you need to know about the 2023 Roots Picnic.

The 2023 Roots Picnic will be on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia. Doors open and the festival starts at 1 p.m. rain or shine.

Parking at The Mann is free and officials have a breakdown on where to park. For taking the SEPTA, officials recommend taking the Mann Loop bus and for those using rideshares they're are dedicated drop-offs and pick-up locations at the North Gate.

The festival is general admission standing room only and there is also no re-entry once the ticket is scanned.

Blankets are welcome, chairs are not.

The FAQs include ADA information, permitted and nonpermitted items and more.

Lineup

The lineup has a mixture of all music genres, old and new, and Eve makes a special return to her hometown.

SINGLE DAY TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!!!!https://t.co/XRokpKkkLH



Set times will be released early next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/yfVWIv1hHE — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) May 26, 2023

Two-day passes are still available starting at $189 plus fees with tiers including PLUS, SILVER VIP, and GOLD VIP. Single-day passes were recently announced for Saturday and Sunday starting at $99 plus fees. The event with Dave Chappelle with the Rotts at Wells Fargo Center on June 2 is sold out, but the ticket doesn't include access to the festival.

Set times

The first shows at the Park Stage and the Presser Stage start at 2 p.m. The last show starts at 9:15 p.m. The first show on the Podcast Stage will start at 3:30 p.m. with the last show starting at 8 p.m.

Bag Policy

According to The Mann, Bags must be individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″ with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5″x6.5″). Backpacks are not allowed. Festival goers can get a clear plastic tote for $10 at the gates if needed.

Food & Vendors

The website says festival goers "can look forward to a diverse range of food offerings as is tradition for the Roots Picnic from Philly-favorite food trucks and other vendor offerings to specially-curated menu items from The Roots themselves." Also, there will be bar locations throughout the festival.

There are T-shirts, sweatshirts, dad hats and a blanket [sold out] available to buy.

Also, there was limited T-shirt in partnership with The Fruit Mkt.