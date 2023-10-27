John McNesby resigns as Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 president

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- John McNesby is resigning as president of Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 to accept a position with the state of Pennsylvania. The FOP said McNesby's final day as president will be Nov. 10.

McNesby is leaving for a position with the commonwealth, the FOP said.

The FOP board is expected to meet next week about electing McNesby's successor as president.

McNesby has served as the FOP Lodge No. 5 president for the past 16 years after taking over in 2007. He began his career with the Philadelphia Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989 and then worked as a narcotics officer before being elected as FOP president.