Camden Catholic students volunteer to help children at Ronald McDonald House Southern NJ

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Volunteers are a big part of the Ronald McDonald House.

It's not your typical happy meal that comes in the little red and yellow box, but it's certainly a meal that'll bring joy to kids at the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

"Today we're making quesadillas," Sophia Palumbo, a senior at Camden Catholic High School, said. "We have peppers that are warming in here. We have mac and cheese in the oven."

A few times a month, a handful of Camden Catholic students volunteer to spend time after school cooking for children who are critically ill or injured.

"I've been bringing our students for about 15 years," Jennifer Larosa said. "We cook either breakfast or we'll do dinner."

While most happy meals come with a toy, the volunteers opted for arts and crafts.

"Oh my gosh, they get so happy when they see something that they know, like a car in the coloring book and they're like, 'Oh my god, a car!' Then they really want to color it. It's just so nice to see them light up with joy!" Francine Fernades, a senior at Camden Catholic, said.

At any given time, there could be up to 25 children and their families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden.

Some have been at the house months, others years, as they receive treatment at nearby hospitals.

The students hope to make the families' stays comfortable by filling their tummies and their hearts.

"Our mission in life is to help other people and to see other people happy and smile," Larosa said.

"It makes me really happy that we get to do this for them," Palumbo said.