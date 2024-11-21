CBS Philadelphia holds 15th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon

The 15th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon wrapped up Thursday evening at CBS News Philadelphia. As of Thursday night, we've raised $622,378.

It was an incredible day filled with hope as families, volunteers and sponsors joined us to raise money to make a difference for so many.

Ronald McDonald Houses are just minutes away from special care hospitals and medical facilities. The organization does so much for families during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

For 15 straight years, we have been honored to join Ronald McDonald House Charities and our viewers to help raise much-needed funds for three Ronald McDonald houses in our region and the families they serve.

THANK YOU for supporting today's Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon!



The phone lines have closed, but you can still give at https://t.co/Aj9YqEorP4 pic.twitter.com/Npdk0V8IA8 — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) November 22, 2024

The many sponsors of the charities also came through in a huge way.

We were with you morning, noon and night on this very special day helping families of seriously ill children by creating a community of comfort and hope.

The 50 years of making a difference started in Philadephia and has grown to houses of love and care all over the world.

Philadelphia, South Jersey, Delaware all the staff and volunteers – we thank you. We want to give special thanks to our partners, our sponsors and especially our viewers.