Support CBS News Philadelphia's 15th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon

The 15th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon is officially here!

Join CBS News Philadelphia as we work to help families spending time away from home as they get medical care for their children. Donations collected during the telethon will support Ronald McDonald houses in Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.

This year's telethon also celebrates 50 years of Ronald McDonald House Charities. In 2023, CBS News Philadelphia helped raise just over $1 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The RMHC Telethon kicks off at 6 a.m. and continues until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21.

How to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon

By phone: Call 1-888-506-HOPE

By text: Text the word "FAMILY2024" to 50155 to make a $25 donation (message and data rates may apply)

Venmo: Donate using @RMHCPhillyRegion

Online: Visit www.rmhtelethon.org/donate to make a donation online

QR Code: If viewing this page on a desktop, scan the QR code below

RMHC Telethon ways to donate CBS Philadelphia