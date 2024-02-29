Roman Catholic grad donates over $500K to Pennsylvania scholarship organization

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roman Catholic High School grad and South Philadelphia native Dom Colasante donated over $500,000 to his alma mater through a scholarship organization on Tuesday.

Colasante, founder and CEO of B2B marketing firm 2X, is a 2006 graduate who donated through the Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS) which is considered the largest scholarship organization in the state.

Officials said BLOCS gives about 17,000 scholarships to students throughout the Philadelphia region.

A teacher who Colasante credits for his success was at the event. Also, a South Philly native, teacher Pat Shanahan, remembers Colasante as "a stand-out student who absorbed everything."

CBS News Philadelphia

Another person who was spotted at the event was Roman Catholic basketball senior guard Kabe Goss. Goss has the winning shot at the buzzer in overtime Monday night against Archbishop Ryan High School, making Roman Catholic win its second consecutive Philadelphia Catholic League championship and the 34th title in the team's history.

Goss said the shot that will be remembered for years to come still feels surreal.

"Any given day, it could have been anybody. It could have been anybody. There's been games Shareef [Jackson] stepped up, a game I had to step up [and], bench players had to step up," Goss said. "Everybody played a role."

Goss hit the shot after an Archbishop Ryan player put them up by one. His teammate, Jackson, said he thought that shot sealed Roman Catholic's fate before Goss hit the ultimate dagger.

"You know he had desperation when he made that three up by one, then you see your point guard go down and hit that shot," Jackson said. "It's just relief by the end of that."

Goss and Jackson said it was an incredible feeling and moment.

During his time at Roman Catholic, officials said Colasante received student aid and wanted to give back.