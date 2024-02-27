Philadelphia Catholic League championship win still feels surreal for Roman Catholic's Kabe Goss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Catholic League boys' and girls' basketball championships went down to the wire on Monday night at the Palestra.

As thousands of people cheered in the stands, both PCL title games finished in heart-wrenching fashion.

With ice in his veins, senior guard Kabe Goss lifted Roman Catholic over Archbishop Ryan with a shot at the buzzer in overtime to win the PCL boys' basketball championship, 46-45.

City of Basketball Love

One day later, Goss said the shot that will be remembered for years to come still feels surreal.

"Any given day, it could have been anybody. It could have been anybody. There's been games Shareef [Jackson] stepped up, a game I had to step up [and], bench players had to step up," Goss said. "Everybody played a role."

Goss hit the shot after an Archbishop Ryan player put them up by one.

His teammate, Jackson, said he thought that shot sealed Roman Catholic's fate before Goss hit the ultimate dagger.

"You know he had desperation when he made that three up by one, then you see your point guard go down and hit that shot," Jackson said. "It's just relief by the end of that."

Goss and Jackson said it was an incredible feeling and moment.

Both players said the game was truly a team effort and a game they will never forget.

Archbishop Wood

Roman Catholic's victory was its second consecutive PCL championship victory and the 34th title in team history.

Archbishop Wood was crowned champion in the girls' PCL title game after beating Archbishop Carroll, 54-52, in double overtime. It marked the school's second title in just four years.