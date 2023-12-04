Phillies extend manager Rob Thomson with 1-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies and manager Rob Thomson have agreed to a one-year contract extension, the team said Monday. Philadelphia also said it hired Dustin Lind and Rafael Peña as assistant hitting coaches.

The extension will keep Thomson as manager through the 2025 season.

Thomson, 60, took over as Phillies interim manager in June 2022, leading the team to a 65-46 record and a World Series appearance. He had the interim tag removed in October 2022.

Last season, Thomson managed the Phillies to a 90-72 record and a second straight National League Championship Series. It was the Phils' first 90-plus win season since 2011 when they won 102 games.

The Phillies' bats went cold, and they were booted by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the postseason in seven games of the NLCS.

In two years as manager, Thomson has a 115-118 record with two lengthy postseason runs.

Lind joins the Phillies from the San Francisco Giants, while Peña comes over from the Houston Astros.

Thomson's extension kicked off the Winter Meetings for the Phillies in Nashville, Tennessee.

Philadelphia has already signed homegrown starting pitcher Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract.