Road closures in Philadelphia for City Hall tree lighting celebration, holiday parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's tree lighting celebration Thursday at City Hall will have an impact on Center City traffic. The city will kick off the holiday season by lighting its tree, with the celebration beginning around 6 p.m. and the tree lighting set for 7 p.m.
Grammy-winning pop singer Jordin Sparks will perform during the celebration. The celebration is part of the Philly Holiday Experience.
Philadelphia will close several roads Thursday night to keep people safe — some roads will also be closed Saturday for the city's annual holiday parade celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Chinese New Year.
The major impact on travel will be on the north side of City Hall, where the tree stands.
Here's a breakdown of what roads will be closed will be implemented on Thursday.
Road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours
The city will close some roads in Center City from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
- JFK Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street from JFK Boulevard Arch Street
- Broad Street between JFK (east and west parking lanes) and Cherry Street
The city will also restrict parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday on both sides of these streets.
The city said temporary no parking zones will be on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:
- Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street
- JFK Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to 15th Street
- JFK Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to Juniper Street
- JFK Boulevard (southside) from 15th Street to Filbert Street
- 15th Street (westside) from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard
- Arch Street (northside) from Broad Street to 13th Street
The tree lighting celebration will also impact SEPTA riders, leading to detours on bus routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48 and 124/125 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Holiday parade closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours
The celebrations don't stop Thursday. Philly will host its annual holiday parade Saturday at 5 p.m. from 2nd and Market Streets to City Hall. The parade will also impact traffic Saturday.
Here's a breakdown of what roads will be closed Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
- 2nd Street from Chestnut to Arch Streets
- Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front to Market Streets
- Market Street from 3rd to Front Streets
At 1 p.m., the city will close Front Street to Walnut and Market Streets.
Then at 4:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed until the conclusion of the parade.
- Market Street from Front Street to City Hall
- 3rd Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 4th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 5th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 6th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 7th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 8th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 9th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 10th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 11th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets
- 12th Street from Vine to Chestnut Streets
- 13th Street from Vine to Market Streets
- Arch Street from 13th to Broad Streets
- Race Street from Broad to 13th Streets
- JFK Boulevard from Market to 15th Streets
- North Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street
- City Hall area from South Broad Street to East Market Street
- South Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall
From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Philadelphia will restrict parking on the following streets.
- 2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street
- Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street
- Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street
Then from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the following streets will have parking restrictions.
- North Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street
- JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to North Broad Street
- Arch Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street
- Race Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street
- Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street
- Juniper Street from Market Street to JFK Boulevard
- East Penn Square from South Broad Street to Market Street
- Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)
SEPTA bus routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured from 9 a.m. through about 8 p.m. Saturday. Then from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61 and 124/125 will be detoured.
