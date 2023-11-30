Road closures in Philadelphia for City Hall tree lighting celebration, holiday parade

Philadelphia preparing to kick off holiday season with tree lighting

Philadelphia preparing to kick off holiday season with tree lighting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's tree lighting celebration Thursday at City Hall will have an impact on Center City traffic. The city will kick off the holiday season by lighting its tree, with the celebration beginning around 6 p.m. and the tree lighting set for 7 p.m.

Grammy-winning pop singer Jordin Sparks will perform during the celebration. The celebration is part of the Philly Holiday Experience.

Philadelphia will close several roads Thursday night to keep people safe — some roads will also be closed Saturday for the city's annual holiday parade celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Chinese New Year.

The major impact on travel will be on the north side of City Hall, where the tree stands.

Here's a breakdown of what roads will be closed will be implemented on Thursday.

Road closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours

The city will close some roads in Center City from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

JFK Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street

Broad Street from JFK Boulevard Arch Street

Broad Street between JFK (east and west parking lanes) and Cherry Street

The city will also restrict parking from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday on both sides of these streets.

The city said temporary no parking zones will be on both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street

JFK Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to 15th Street

JFK Boulevard (northside) from Broad Street to Juniper Street

JFK Boulevard (southside) from 15th Street to Filbert Street

15th Street (westside) from Arch Street to JFK Boulevard

Arch Street (northside) from Broad Street to 13th Street

The tree lighting celebration will also impact SEPTA riders, leading to detours on bus routes 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48 and 124/125 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Holiday parade closures, parking restrictions, SEPTA detours

The celebrations don't stop Thursday. Philly will host its annual holiday parade Saturday at 5 p.m. from 2nd and Market Streets to City Hall. The parade will also impact traffic Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of what roads will be closed Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

2nd Street from Chestnut to Arch Streets

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front to Market Streets

Market Street from 3rd to Front Streets

At 1 p.m., the city will close Front Street to Walnut and Market Streets.

Then at 4:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed until the conclusion of the parade.

Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

3rd Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

4th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

5th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

6th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

7th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

8th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

9th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

10th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

11th Street from Arch to Chestnut Streets

12th Street from Vine to Chestnut Streets

13th Street from Vine to Market Streets

Arch Street from 13th to Broad Streets

Race Street from Broad to 13th Streets

JFK Boulevard from Market to 15th Streets

North Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street

City Hall area from South Broad Street to East Market Street

South Broad Street (eastside) from Chestnut Street to City Hall

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Philadelphia will restrict parking on the following streets.

2nd Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street

Then from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the following streets will have parking restrictions.

North Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street

JFK Boulevard from Juniper Street to North Broad Street

Arch Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street

Race Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street

Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street

Juniper Street from Market Street to JFK Boulevard

East Penn Square from South Broad Street to Market Street

Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)

SEPTA bus routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured from 9 a.m. through about 8 p.m. Saturday. Then from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61 and 124/125 will be detoured.