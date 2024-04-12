Columbus Boulevard, Route 130, other Philadelphia-area roads flood after storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday night's storm that brought heavy rain and high winds has led to closures on multiple roads around the Philadelphia region, including the city itself and parts of Camden County.

Both sides of Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia were closed between Dock Street and Callowhill Street due to flooding around 5 a.m., PennDOT said.

The flooding coincided with high tide along the Delaware, which was swollen after days of rain.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a measuring station at Washington Avenue recorded the river as 9.49 feet high, above the "moderate" flood stage of 9.2 feet. The river was not projected to go below flood stage until after 7 a.m.

Farther upriver at the station in Burlington, New Jersey, the river was at 10.5 feet, above the moderate flood stage of 10.3 feet, NOAA's tracker says. The river at Burlington was not projected to go below flood stage until around 8 a.m.

COMMUTER ALERT: Flooding across our region for your Friday drive in. Closures along Columbus Blvd, Admiral Wilson Blvd, Brooklawn Circle & Delsea Drive. Expect delays & do not drive through flooded areas! @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SGPOSS8q6h — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) April 12, 2024

Flooding in Brooklawn Circle and Admiral Wilson Boulevard in NJ

Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz said this on the morning newscast:

Take Route 130 instead of Delsea Drive to get around flooding at the Brooklawn Circle.

There's also flooding on Route 30/Admiral Wilson Boulevard between Federal Street and I-676 in Camden.

To get around, take Federal Street or State Street. Or maybe take I-676 northbound instead of using Admiral Wilson.

Coastal Flood Warning issued for parts of NJ, Pa.

This all comes after a Coastal Flood Warning was issued for the areas along the Delaware River in the following counties in New Jersey:

Mercer

Gloucester

Camden

Northwestern Burlington

And the following counties in Pennsylvania:

Delaware

Philadelphia

Lower Bucks

The warning expires at 9 a.m. Friday.

Down at the Jersey Shore, some areas are under a Coastal Flood Advisory - mainly in Ocean County and the Back Bays.

There was also a Coastal Flood Advisory for Sussex County, Delaware - nothing issued in New Castle or Kent counties.

Coastal Flood Warning from 2AM to 9AM 4/12 for the Delaware River. Do not drive through flooded roads. https://t.co/sUvApEIUyX — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) April 11, 2024

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management warns drivers to turn around and not proceed through flooded roads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.