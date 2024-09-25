Ringo Starr cancels Philadelphia and New York shows to recover from illness

Parker to share more about 76ers arena plans after endorsement | Digital Brief

Ringo Starr fans expecting to hear "Yellow Submarine" and "Octopus' Garden" were left pleading "Don't Pass Me By" this week as the artist announced he was canceling the final two shows of a tour with his All Starr Band due to illness.

A post on Starr's official Instagram and Facebook pages says the 84-year-old former Beatle "has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor, he was advisted to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest."

Starr and the All Starr Band were set to play Sept. 24 at The Mann in Philadelphia, and on Sept. 25 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The band started its fall tour on Sept. 7 in San Diego, and most recently performed in Medford, Massachusetts; Uncasville, Connecticut and Niagara Falls, Canada. The current touring group features former members of Toto, the Average White Band and Men at Work.

Starr was using a replica of the drum kit he played when The Beatles performed on CBS' "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964.

Ticketholders should be automatically refunded, according to Starr's post, or customers can contact where they purchased the ticket to receive a refund.

"As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon," the post concluded.