Ridley Park's budget vote delayed as owner of Taylor Hospital owes thousands in taxes

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The threat of a 17% tax increase for residents in Ridley Park, Delaware County, remains on the table.

Borough officials say it's because the parent company of Taylor Hospital has refused to pay its 2023 taxes.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the council president Monday and he says Taylor Hospital owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, is expected to propose a settlement to the borough to satisfy its $300,000 outstanding property tax bill.

Officials say Prospect did pay a sewer bill that was in excess of $100,000.

A Prospect spokesperson told CBS Philadelphia last week that they disagreed with the assessment on the hospital property and that was the reason why they had not paid the tax bill.

Meanwhile, the back-and-forth has delayed Ridley Park's budget vote that was set for Tuesday night.

CBS Philadelphia has been told told council will try to meet on Dec. 28, when members expect to have information from Prospect on its proposed settlement.