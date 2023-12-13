Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes could lead to 17% tax hike in Ridley Park

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

Taxes could raise in Ridley Park by 17% due Taylor Hospital parent company's refusal to pay taxes

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Ridley Park might have to raise taxes by nearly 17% all because it claims the parent company of Taylor Hospital hasn't paid more than $400,000 in taxes and fees.

"17%? That's a big hike," Mike Daly said.

Daly had a hard time understanding his neighbors would be expected to foot a nearby hospital's unpaid tax bill.

"It's not 2%, 3%," Daly said. "It's 17%. It was kind of disheartening. Our taxes are high for everyone."

On Tuesday night, Ridley Park alerted people that in order to close a hole in next year's municipal budget, taxes could climb 17%.

The borough claims Taylor Hospital, of the Crozer Health System, and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings haven't paid this year's taxes.

Borough council president Dane Collins said the hospital is the borough's single largest taxable property, and its decision to not pay taxes is having a negative ripple effect.

"My message to Prospect is," Collins said, "you are absolutely screwing over the borough and residents of Ridley Park."

Collins said the average homeowner could see their borough tax bill increase by as much as $400.

A spokesperson for Crozer Health confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia the company is challenging the borough's tax assessment, which is how its tax bill is calculated.

In a statement, it said, "Crozer Health has been in active negotiations with the taxing authorities to determine the fair market value of the property, which the property taxes should be based upon."

CBS News Philadelphia was told Prospect would be paying an over-due sewer bill by the end of the week.

Angel McCall's family owns Nate McCall Auto Repair in Ridley Park. She said the tax bill standoff is ridiculous.

"How do they want all these small businesses like the BrickHaus, Double Decker, the florist to survive if they just keep upping the taxes?" McCall said. "Because the big people don't want to pay?"

A final vote on the budget, with that stinging tax increase, comes next week.